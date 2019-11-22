By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Product Description

  • 2 Filled doughnuts soft and sweet. A fried doughnut filled with a hazelnut and cocoa filling, covered and drizzled with chocolate flavoured icing and topped with biscuit pieces.
  • Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Doughnuts A fried doughnut filled with a hazelnut and cocoa filling, covered and drizzled with chocolate flavoured icing and topped with biscuit pieces.
  • Drizzled with chocolate flavour icing for a special treat

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Hazelnut Filling (17%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnut, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing (10%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Flavoured Icing [Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Rye Flour, Dextrose, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Rye, Wheat, Milk, Gluten

2 Servings

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Cheshunt,
  EN8 9SL,
  U.K.

2 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (69g)
Energy1988kJ / 476kcal1372kJ / 329kcal
Fat28.5g19.7g
Saturates13.9g9.6g
Carbohydrate48.1g33.2g
Sugars19.1g13.2g
Fibre1.7g1.2g
Protein6.0g4.1g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Dry and tasteless

1 stars

Really dry and quite tasteless. Did not taste nice at all - actually seemed out of date.

