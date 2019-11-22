Tesco Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Dry and tasteless
Really dry and quite tasteless. Did not taste nice at all - actually seemed out of date.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1988kJ / 476kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Hazelnut Filling (17%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnut, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing (10%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Flavoured Icing [Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Rye Flour, Dextrose, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring.
2 Servings
2 x Doughnuts
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One doughnut (69g)
|Energy
|1988kJ / 476kcal
|1372kJ / 329kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|19.7g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate
|48.1g
|33.2g
|Sugars
|19.1g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.0g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
