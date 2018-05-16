HEARTY FOOD CO LASAGNE 1KG
Typical values per 100g: Energy 548kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- Layers of egg pasta with a beef and tomato sauce topped with béchamel sauce.
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
IINGREDIENTS: Tomato, Water, Beef (17%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Tomato Purée, Whole Milk, Onion, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Carrot, Celery, Salt, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 12 mins / 10 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (333g)
|Energy
|548kJ / 131kcal
|1824kJ / 436kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|21.6g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|39.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|3.3g
|Protein
|5.9g
|19.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
