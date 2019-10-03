Dr. Oetker Number 0 Candle
Product Description
- Number Candle
- Celebrate every birthday with our range of sparkly number candles. Whether celebrating for a childs birthday or an important milestone, Dr. Oetker Number Candles are a great way to add a personal touch to birthday cakes and bakes. Don't forget to make a wish!
- Disclaimer: Colour chosen at random. If you would like a specific colour, please try to add this to the additional notes on your order
- Making Baking Fun Since 1891
- Firmly push the candle onto the holder and then push the holder into a flat area of the cake before lighting. Keep candles at least 2.5cm (1 inch) apart.
- Ensure the holder does not come into contact with any flames and remove candles and holders before serving. Candles do drip wax. Store candles out of the reach of children. Ensure candles are fully extinguished before disposal. Dispose of spent candles safely. Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard. DO NOT leave children or animals alone near burning candles. DO NOT move the candle or cake when the candle is lit. DO NOT leave candles unattended near or under flammable objects or in a draught.
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
36 Months
