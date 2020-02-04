By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jj Whitley Bramble Gin 70Cl

Jj Whitley Bramble Gin 70Cl
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • JJ Whitley Bramble Gin 70cl
  • Hand crafted
  • Quintessentially British
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

27

ABV

38.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produce of the UK

Name and address

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton,
  • L36 6AD,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton,
  • L36 6AD,
  • United Kingdom.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

It’s gorgeous

5 stars

This is amazing ! For all you gin lovers , it’s definitely one to try .

