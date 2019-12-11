Tesco Finest Lemon, Dill, Black Pepper Sauce 165G
Offer
- Energy311kJ 75kcal4%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072kJ / 503kcal
Product Description
- Mayonnaise made with lemon juice, lemon zest and dill.
- A velvety mayonnaise with tangy lemon, fragrant dill and cracked black pepper.
- A zingy sauce ideal with smoked salmon canapés
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 165g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice (4%), Sugar, Lemon Zest, Dill, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 11 servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|2072kJ / 503kcal
|311kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|52.0g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019