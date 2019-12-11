By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lemon, Dill, Black Pepper Sauce 165G

Tesco Finest Lemon, Dill, Black Pepper Sauce 165G
£ 1.50
£0.91/100g

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy311kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072kJ / 503kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise made with lemon juice, lemon zest and dill.
  • A velvety mayonnaise with tangy lemon, fragrant dill and cracked black pepper.
  • A zingy sauce ideal with smoked salmon canapés
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice (4%), Sugar, Lemon Zest, Dill, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 11 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2072kJ / 503kcal311kJ / 75kcal
Fat52.0g7.8g
Saturates4.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate4.7g0.7g
Sugars4.5g0.7g
Fibre2.3g0.3g
Protein2.9g0.4g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

