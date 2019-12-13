Like Meat Soya Based Nuggets 180G

Tastier than the real thing
These things are actually wild, like insanely good, the review here that says they taste better than real chicken - 100%, they're actually flames.
So good!
Very good and tasty! They should sell a bigger pack.
Stunning. So close to chicken nuggets I'm doubting what they're made of! Texture, taste, amazing!
amazing nuggets, totally addicted.
Amazing, absolutely worth the price! I'ts so hard to find vegan AND gluten free meat alternatives in general and finally there are a few choices, both these and the vegetarian butcher ones are fab!
Better than chicken nuggets
These are quite simply amazing, they are a basket regular for us
Pricey, but well worth it
I really hope these stick around, my family love these just as much as Tesco's own brand nuggets. So refreshing to see so much choice for veggies... please keep selling Tesco!