By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Like Meat Soya Based Nuggets 180G

5(6)Write a review
Like Meat Soya Based Nuggets 180G
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Soya based nuggets, breaded and pre-fried
  • Change what you eat, not who you are
  • At LikeMeat, we want to change the way you eat, not change you. We believe that you should be able to eat well and live an enjoyable, healthy life with old traditions and new habits. The best of both worlds.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Breading 23% (Cornflakes (Corn, Salt, Sugar), Maize Flour, Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Thickener: Xanathan Gum), Soya Protein Concentrate 13%, Sunflower Oil, Oat Husk Fibre (Gluten-Free), Salt, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Oats, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.For best before, see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry the Like Nuggets over a medium heat on both sides for approx. 2 min. Preparation instructions are recommendations only. Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.

Name and address

  • LikeMeat GmbH,
  • Kaistraβe 5,
  • 40221 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.likemeat.com/uk
  • We are happy to answer any of your questions:
  • info@likemeat.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy kJ/kcal898 / 215
Fat 9,7 g
Of which saturates 1,2 g
Carbohydrate 17 g
Of which sugars 0,5 g
Fibre 7,1 g
Protein 12 g
Salt 1,2 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastier than the real thing

5 stars

These things are actually wild, like insanely good, the review here that says they taste better than real chicken - 100%, they're actually flames.

So good!

5 stars

Very good and tasty! They should sell a bigger pack.

Stunning. So close to chicken nuggets I'm doubting

5 stars

Stunning. So close to chicken nuggets I'm doubting what they're made of! Texture, taste, amazing!

amazing nuggets, totally addicted.

5 stars

Amazing, absolutely worth the price! I'ts so hard to find vegan AND gluten free meat alternatives in general and finally there are a few choices, both these and the vegetarian butcher ones are fab!

Better than chicken nuggets

5 stars

These are quite simply amazing, they are a basket regular for us

Pricey, but well worth it

5 stars

I really hope these stick around, my family love these just as much as Tesco's own brand nuggets. So refreshing to see so much choice for veggies... please keep selling Tesco!

Usually bought next

Like Meat Pea Based Curry Chicken 160G

£ 3.30
£20.63/kg

Like Meat Soya Soya Based Schnitzel 180G

£ 3.00
£16.67/kg

Like Meat Soya Based Organic Chicken Bites 180G

£ 3.00
£16.67/kg

Like Meat Pea Based Smoked Sausage 180G

£ 3.30
£18.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here