By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pukka Steak And Kidney Pie

2(4)Write a review
Pukka Steak And Kidney Pie
£ 1.80
£1.80/each

Product Description

  • Tender Pieces of Steak, Beef Kidney (Minced) and Rich Gravy, in a Light Puff Pastry Case.
  • Dig into the deliciously rich gravy to discover tender pieces of carefully selected steak, brilliantly balanced with minced beef kidney. It's all wrapped up cosy for you in a light crispy puff pastry case.
  • Take it easy with good honest food that's quick to prepare & heartwarmingly tasty to share.
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for you and all the family, we're proud to be the nation's favourite pie maker, bringing you pie-shaped comfort & happiness on a plate. Whatever little ups and downs your day brings, a Pukka pie is your ultimate good mood food.
  • We are a family owned company and have been lovingly making pies in the heart of Leicestershire since 1963.
  • Please note we finely mince the kidney for even distribution of flavour.
  • Minced kidney for a more rounded flavour
  • Deliciously warming
  • Golden puff pastry
  • With quality ingredients

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Beef (23%), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Beef Kidney (Minced) (4.5%), Onions, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Pepper, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein, Beef from EU approved suppliers (UK & abroad)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing. Use by date: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted /gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Name and address

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per 100gAmount Per Pie
Energy 942kj/225kcal2015kj/481kcal
Fat 12.4g26.6g
of which Saturates 6.5g13.9g
Carbohydrates19.4g41.5g
of which Sugars 1.2g2.5g
Fibre 1.1g2.3g
Protein 6.4g13.6g
Salt 0.92g1.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It says minced kidney on the box, why would they h

2 stars

It says minced kidney on the box, why would they have to mince it? couldn't taste it or find it. Not like they used to be barely any meat at all

These pies used to be good but I see the size has

3 stars

These pies used to be good but I see the size has been reduced (like a lot of other items) but the price remains the same,

Disappointing.

2 stars

Not like the pies in the advertisement. Could taste the Kidney but I only counted 5 small pieces of Steak in my pie, though there was plenty of gravy. My husband calls them 'Spot the Steak Pie'. Will not be buying anymore.

Won't be buying again, what a shame.

2 stars

Really fancied a steak and kidney pie. This one had plenty of gravy, not much meat and no taste or sign of any kidney. Lo and behold there is a lot more filling on the tv advert.

Usually bought next

Pukka Chicken & Mushroom Pie

£ 1.80
£1.80/each

Pukka All Steak Pie

£ 1.80
£1.80/each

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Ginsters Original Cornish Pasty 227G

£ 1.75
£0.77/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here