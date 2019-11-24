Pukka Steak And Kidney Pie

It says minced kidney on the box, why would they h
It says minced kidney on the box, why would they have to mince it? couldn't taste it or find it. Not like they used to be barely any meat at all
These pies used to be good but I see the size has
These pies used to be good but I see the size has been reduced (like a lot of other items) but the price remains the same,
Disappointing.
Not like the pies in the advertisement. Could taste the Kidney but I only counted 5 small pieces of Steak in my pie, though there was plenty of gravy. My husband calls them 'Spot the Steak Pie'. Will not be buying anymore.
Won't be buying again, what a shame.
Really fancied a steak and kidney pie. This one had plenty of gravy, not much meat and no taste or sign of any kidney. Lo and behold there is a lot more filling on the tv advert.