Tesco Finest Pak Choi & Shiitake 200G

Product Description
- Pak choi and shiitake mushrooms.
- Sweet and tender baby Pak choi with delicate crisp and juice stems paired with rich and meaty Shiitake to give an authentic Oriental flavour
- Pack size: 200g
Pak Choi, Shiitake Mushroom
Keep in fridge
Produce of Morocco, Kenya
Rinse mushrooms and then slice as desired. Slice Pak choi bulbs in half lengthways (or as desired) and wash thoroughly. Preheat a wok or frying pan and add 1tbsp oil. Add Pak choi and shiitake and stir fry for 2 1/2 -3 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Tip: Great with a drizzle of soy sauce.
2 Servings
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
200g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|177kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|Mono-unsaturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Folic Acid
|40µg (20%NRV)
|Potassium
|203mg (10%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
