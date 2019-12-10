By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pak Choi & Shiitake 200G

£ 2.25
£11.25/kg
per 100g
  • Energy177kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Pak choi and shiitake mushrooms.
  • Sweet and tender baby Pak choi with delicate crisp and juice stems paired with rich and meaty Shiitake to give an authentic Oriental flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pak Choi, Shiitake Mushroom

Storage

Keep in fridge

Produce of

Produce of Morocco, Kenya

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse mushrooms and then slice as desired.  Slice Pak choi bulbs in half lengthways (or as desired) and wash thoroughly.  Preheat a wok or frying pan and add 1tbsp oil.  Add Pak choi and shiitake and stir fry for 2 1/2 -3 minutes.
    Serve immediately.
    Tip: Great with a drizzle of soy sauce.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy177kJ / 42kcal177kJ / 42kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Mono-unsaturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.1g7.1g
Sugars0.7g0.7g
Fibre2.1g2.1g
Protein2.1g2.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Folic Acid40µg (20%NRV)40µg (20%NRV)
Potassium203mg (10%NRV)203mg (10%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

