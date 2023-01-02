Monster Energy Ultra Paradise 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
- Where is paradise? A chalet on the slopes, a streamside ranch or a penthouse in the city? How about a private island with a white sand beach, turquoise water and a gentle tropical breeze?
- Monster Ultra Paradise, pure, crisp, invigorating island flavours.
- Kick back and enjoy. Paradise is wherever you can find it!
- Unleash the Ultra Beast!
- Kiwi, Lime and a hint of cucumber. Lighter taste, light sweetness, sparkling refreshment to take you to Paradise.
- - Monster Energy Ultra Paradise, sugar-free. Ultra has a refreshing taste and doesn't taste like traditional energy drinks and still has the full Monster energy blend.
- - Monster Ultra's lighter tasting flavour profile is a less sweet, sparkling energy drink that delivers refreshment, with 160mgs of Caffeine. Monster Energy Ultra is great for any occasion.
- - Carbonated energy drink with taurine, ginseng, caffeine, L-carnitine and B vitamins.
- - Monster is… A Life Style in a Can
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
- Store in a cool and dry place
- Please recycle.
- Contains caffeine
- This product is allergen free
- Contains added colours
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Can - Metal - Widely Recycled
- Taurine + Zero Sugar + L-Carnitine
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- Pack size: 500ML
- Zero sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Maltodextrin, Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Sodium Chloride, Safflower Extract, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Modified Starch, Inositol, Colour (E133)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before - See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
Name and address
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Metropolitan Park,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 8UP,
Return to
- United Kingdom.
- (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|12kJ
|61kJ
|-
|3kcal
|14kcal (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|4.5g (2%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.80g (14%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|4.2mg (70%)
|21mg (350%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal).
|-
|-
|**Daily reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
