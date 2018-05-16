By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Oreo Cadbury Coated Biscuit 164G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Oreo Cadbury Coated Biscuit 164G
£ 2.00
£1.22/100g
1x = 1 Portion
  • Energy411 kJ 98 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2004 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate [43 %] Coated Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits [38 %] with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (19 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program. www.cocoalife.org
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1x 1 biscuit = 5 % of the RI of calories
  • Your favourite Oreo cookies coated in deliciously smooth Cadbury chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 164g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 3 %, Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (E442, E492, Soya Lecithins, E476), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 pack contains 8 biscuits. (1 biscuit ≈ 20.5 g)

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
  • We would love to hear from you on 0800 783 7106 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI only)
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

164g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 Biscuit (20.5 g)%* / Biscuit (20.5 g)
Energy 2004 kJ411 kJ
-478 kcal98 kcal5 %
Fat 22 g4.5 g6 %
of which Saturates 9.7 g2.0 g10 %
Carbohydrate 63 g13 g5 %
of which Sugars 43 g8.8 g10 %
Fibre 3.0 g0.6 g-
Protein 5.9 g1.2 g2 %
Salt 0.56 g0.12 g2 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Oreo White Chocolate Covered 246G

£ 2.50
£10.17/kg

Cadbury Mini Fingers Snack Pack 6X19.3G

£ 1.00
£0.86/100g

Cadbury Animals With Freddo 7 Pack 139.3G

£ 1.00
£0.72/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here