Cadbury Oreo Cadbury Coated Biscuit 164G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate [43 %] Coated Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits [38 %] with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (19 %).
- Cocoa Life
- We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program. www.cocoalife.org
- 1x 1 biscuit = 5 % of the RI of calories
- Your favourite Oreo cookies coated in deliciously smooth Cadbury chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 164g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 3 %, Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (E442, E492, Soya Lecithins, E476), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 pack contains 8 biscuits. (1 biscuit ≈ 20.5 g)
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
- We would love to hear from you on 0800 783 7106 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI only)
Net Contents
164g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 Biscuit (20.5 g)
|%* / Biscuit (20.5 g)
|Energy
|2004 kJ
|411 kJ
|-
|478 kcal
|98 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|22 g
|4.5 g
|6 %
|of which Saturates
|9.7 g
|2.0 g
|10 %
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|13 g
|5 %
|of which Sugars
|43 g
|8.8 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|3.0 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.9 g
|1.2 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.56 g
|0.12 g
|2 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
