Tesco 15 Currywurst Sausages 225G
- Energy181kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1248kJ / 301kcal
Product Description
- Oven baked pork and bacon sausages seasoned with curry powder, salt and pepper.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Pork sausage meat seasoned with mildly spiced curry powder Oven Baked
- Oven baked
- Pork sausage meat seasoned with mildly spiced curry powder
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (62%), Smoked Bacon (16%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Curry Powder [Coriander Powder, Mustard Powder, Turmeric Powder, Wheat Flour, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Fennel, Celery Powder, Natural Cassia Flavouring], Garlic Purée, Smoked Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), White Pepper.
Filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef collagen casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the fridge. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven heat from chilled. Remove all packaging.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins.
Spread sausages evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 15 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 Sausage (15g)
|Energy
|1248kJ / 301kcal
|181kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|15.0g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven heated according to instructions.
