By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 15 Currywurst Sausages 225G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 15 Currywurst Sausages 225G
£ 2.00
£0.89/100g

Offer

1 Sausage (15g)
  • Energy181kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1248kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork and bacon sausages seasoned with curry powder, salt and pepper.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Pork sausage meat seasoned with mildly spiced curry powder Oven Baked
  • Pork sausage meat seasoned with mildly spiced curry powder Oven Baked
  • Oven baked
  • Pork sausage meat seasoned with mildly spiced curry powder
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (62%), Smoked Bacon (16%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Curry Powder [Coriander Powder, Mustard Powder, Turmeric Powder, Wheat Flour, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Fennel, Celery Powder, Natural Cassia Flavouring], Garlic Purée, Smoked Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), White Pepper.

Filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef collagen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the fridge. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven heat from chilled. Remove all packaging.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins.
Spread sausages evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 15 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 Sausage (15g)
Energy1248kJ / 301kcal181kJ / 44kcal
Fat22.5g3.3g
Saturates8.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate8.5g1.2g
Sugars1.5g0.2g
Fibre2.0g0.3g
Protein15.0g2.2g
Salt1.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 14 Pigs In Blankets 147G

£ 2.00
£1.37/100g

Offer

Tesco 18 Bitesize Mini Savoury Eggs 216G

£ 2.00
£0.93/100g

Offer

Tesco Halloumi Fries 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

Tesco 12 Bitesize Pork Pies 300G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here