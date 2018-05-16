By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cooked Ham 120G 4 Slices

image 1 of Tesco Cooked Ham 120G 4 Slices
£ 1.44
£1.20/100g
One slice
  • Energy127kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham with added water.
  • Carefully selected, expertly prepared and slowly cooked for succulence
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Dextrose (Potato), Potato Fibre, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (30g)
Energy425kJ / 101kcal127kJ / 30kcal
Fat2.3g0.7g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.4g
Sugars1.2g0.4g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein18.6g5.6g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

