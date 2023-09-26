We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Foundation Lasting Matte Buff 30Ml

£9.00

£3.00/10ml

RIMMEL FNDTN LASTING MATTE BUFF 30ML
Want the London Look? Rimmel London introduces you to: Lasting Finish Matte Foundation. The perfect flawless base for your make-up. You'll find that it's full coverage and ultra-lightweight, this super comfortable foundation controls shine to leave the skin truly mattified without feeling tight or cakey. Lasting finish matte foundation instantly hides blemishes, spots, and dark circles. Pores look visibly minimised and skin's left feeling soft and smooth. The triple balance powder technology absorbs twice its weight in oil for a perfect matte finish. It's matte but not drying so you'll find your skin feeling hydrated and balanced for up to 12 hours. It blends easily into skin for a streak free, velvet matte finish. Live the London look.
Velvet matte powder finish that veils skin in full, flawless coverageLightweight mousse formula controls shine without feeling tight or cakeySkin feels comfortably hydrated and balanced for up to 12 hours
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, C9-13 Isoparaffin, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Distarch Phosphate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Polyglyceryl-3 Beeswax, Polyglyceryl-2 Sesquiisostearate, Zinc Oxide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Propylene Carbonate, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Tribehenin, Talc, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Glyceryl Behenate, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, BHT, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Ready for foundation that keeps your skin comfortably matte? To get the most out of Lasting Matte Foundation, follow these steps…Step 1: For a #NonStopMatte finish, prep skin with Lasting Matte PrimerStep 2: Blend Lasting Matte Foundation from the centre of your face outwards using your brush or fingertips.Step 3: Where you feel you need extra coverage, dot and blend Lasting Matte Concealer. And, you're done.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

