Tesco Mediterranean Pork Loin Steaks 600G

- Energy1339kJ 321kcal16%
- Fat19.1g27%
- Saturates7.4g37%
- Sugars4.8g5%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1055kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- Pork loin steaks with added water and a smoked paprika, tomato and garlic coating.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Marinated with smoked paprika, tomato and garlic with a chilli hint
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Marinated with smoked paprika, tomato and garlic with a chilli hint
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (86%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Dried Red Chilli, Maltodextrin, Paprika Extract, Radish Concentrate, Parsley, Carrot Concentrate, Flavouring.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 23-25mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 23-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 23-25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (127g**)
|Energy
|1055kJ / 253kcal
|1339kJ / 321kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|19.1g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|24.1g
|30.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 600g typically weighs 508g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019