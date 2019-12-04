Tesco Finest Dry Cured Roast Ham Platter 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ / 142kcal
Product Description
- Cooked, roasted dry cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tesco finest* Dry Cured Roast Ham Platter Hand rubbed, traditionally cured and roasted for a full flavour. Walkers of Leicestershire is a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- British pork
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Hand rubbed, traditionally cured and roasted
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Soft Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (25g)
|Energy
|600kJ / 142kcal
|150kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|28.1g
|7.0g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
