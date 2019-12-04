By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Dry Cured Roast Ham Platter 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

New

One slice
  • Energy150kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, roasted dry cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Dry Cured Roast Ham Platter Hand rubbed, traditionally cured and roasted for a full flavour. Walkers of Leicestershire is a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients.
  • FOP: Hand rubbed, traditionally cured and roasted for a full flavour. BOP: Walkers of Leicestershire is a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British pork
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Hand rubbed, traditionally cured and roasted
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Soft Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy600kJ / 142kcal150kJ / 36kcal
Fat3.0g0.8g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.1g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein28.1g7.0g
Salt2.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

