Fruit Bowl Unicorn Fruit Flakes 5X18g

£ 2.00
£22.23/kg

Product Description

  • A mix of fruit flakes made with concentrated fruit purees and fruit juices.
  • For more fun...
  • Product may contain uneven mix of flavours
  • Made with real fruit
  • 1 pack = 1 apple
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Perfect for little lunchboxes
  • Great for baking
  • Ideal as a snack
  • Fruit made fun
  • Fantastically flavourful fruit flakes full of unicorn magic!
  • No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 90g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Fruit Juice (Apple, Elderberry), Fruit Purees (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant), Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Strawberry/Raspberry Flavour: An average of 671g Apple, 7g Elderberry and 43g Strawberry or Raspberry used to prepare 100g Fruit Flakes®, Blackcurrant Flavour: An average of 667g Apple, 24g Blackcurrant and 13g Elderberry used to prepare 100g Fruit Flakes®

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Wheat

Name and address

  • Pioneer Foods UK Ltd,
  • 2 Southgate Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6YG.

Return to

  • www.fruit-bowl.com

Net Contents

5 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g Serving
Energy 1356kJ244kJ
-420kcal58kcal
Fat 1.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g13g
of which sugars58g10g
Fibre 7.5g1.3g
Protein 1.5g0.3g
Salt 0.25g0.05g

