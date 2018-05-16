Fruit Bowl Unicorn Fruit Flakes 5X18g

Product Description
- A mix of fruit flakes made with concentrated fruit purees and fruit juices.
- For more fun...
- Product may contain uneven mix of flavours
- Made with real fruit
- 1 pack = 1 apple
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Perfect for little lunchboxes
- Great for baking
- Ideal as a snack
- Fruit made fun
- Fantastically flavourful fruit flakes full of unicorn magic!
- No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 90g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Fruit Juice (Apple, Elderberry), Fruit Purees (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant), Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Strawberry/Raspberry Flavour: An average of 671g Apple, 7g Elderberry and 43g Strawberry or Raspberry used to prepare 100g Fruit Flakes®, Blackcurrant Flavour: An average of 667g Apple, 24g Blackcurrant and 13g Elderberry used to prepare 100g Fruit Flakes®
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Wheat
Name and address
- Pioneer Foods UK Ltd,
- 2 Southgate Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6YG.
Return to
- www.fruit-bowl.com
Net Contents
5 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18g Serving
|Energy
|1356kJ
|244kJ
|-
|420kcal
|58kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|13g
|of which sugars
|58g
|10g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.05g
