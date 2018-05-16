Tesco Aromatic Babyleaf Salad 90G

- Energy24kJ 6kcal<1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79kJ / 19kcal
Product Description
- A mix of spinach, baby red leaves, herbs and mizuna
- STRONG. Carefully selected baby leaves with coriander, parsley and chives.
- STRONG. Carefully selected baby leaves with coriander, parsley and chives.
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Spinach, Baby Red Leaf, Herbs (11%) [Chive, Parsley, Coriander], Mizuna.
Baby Red Leaf typically contains: Baby Red Batavia, Baby Red Cos, Baby Red Oak, Baby Lollo Rosso.
To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution.This product may contain herb seed pods.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
90g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|79kJ / 19kcal
|24kJ / 6kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution.This product may contain herb seed pods.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019