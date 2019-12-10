Tesco Finest Ultimate Cheese Hamper

- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.3g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Coastal® Bite vintage Cheddar cheese, extra mature Red Leicester cheese, cured pork salami, red onion chutney, red onion chutney and oat, cheese and seed biscuits.
- We've put together a selection of full flavoured, expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney to create the ultimate hamper. Our Tesco Finest* Coastal® Bite is made to a family recipe and then matured on the Dorset coast to develop an intense flavour. Handcrafted by a traditional cheesemaker who uses methods and recipes dating back hundreds of years, our Extra Mature Red Leicester is made with the highest quality milk. The Salami Strolghino is sourced from a long standing family owned Italian charcuterie. Both the cheeses and the meat work perfectly with Red Onion Chutney and crisp Oat, Cheese and Seed Biscuits.
- *A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney.
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar and Red Leicester Cheese produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K. Salami produced in Italy using pork from Italy
- A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains pork. May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
Coastal Bite vintage Cheddar cheese 300g e, Extra mature Red Leicester cheese 200g e, Red onion chutney 230g e, Cured pork salami 180g e, Oat, cheese and seed biscuits 150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|34.4g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
- Energy162kJ 38kcal2%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal
- A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar 300g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester 200g e
- Caramelised Red Onion Chutney 230g e
- Cured Pork Salami 180g e
- Oat, Cheese and Seed Biscuits 150g e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena(Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Bramley Apple, Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt.
Allergy Information
- Contains pork. May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One tablespoon (15g) Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal 162kJ / 38kcal Fat 0.1g 0.0g Saturates 0.1g <0.1g Carbohydrate 61.2g 9.2g Sugars 55.7g 8.4g Fibre 1.8g 0.3g Protein 1.2g 0.2g Salt 0.8g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.3g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
- A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar 300g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester 200g e
- Caramelised Red Onion Chutney 230g e
- Cured Pork Salami 180g e
- Oat, Cheese and Seed Biscuits 150g e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains pork. May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal 510kJ / 123kcal Fat 34.4g 10.3g Saturates 21.7g 6.5g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 25.0g 7.5g Salt 1.8g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy434kJ 104kcal5%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1447kJ / 348kcal
- A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar 300g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester 200g e
- Caramelised Red Onion Chutney 230g e
- Cured Pork Salami 180g e
- Oat, Cheese and Seed Biscuits 150g e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Sugar, Starter Culture, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Flavourings(Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Mace, Coriander Seed, Clove, Sugar), Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate). Filled in natural beef casings. Prepared from 153g of Pork per 100g of Salami Strolghino.
Allergy Information
- Contains pork. May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g Energy 1447kJ / 348kcal 434kJ / 104kcal Fat 26.0g 7.8g Saturates 9.3g 2.8g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.2g Sugars 0.5g 0.2g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 28.0g 8.4g Salt 4.2g 1.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy501kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat10.1g14%
- Saturates6.3g32%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal
- A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar 300g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester 200g e
- Caramelised Red Onion Chutney 230g e
- Cured Pork Salami 180g e
- Oat, Cheese and Seed Biscuits 150g e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains pork. May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal 501kJ / 121kcal Fat 33.6g 10.1g Saturates 21.1g 6.3g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 25.0g 7.5g Salt 1.7g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy98kJ 23kcal1%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955kJ / 467kcal
- A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar 300g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester 200g e
- Caramelised Red Onion Chutney 230g e
- Cured Pork Salami 180g e
- Oat, Cheese and Seed Biscuits 150g e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes, Oatmeal, Butter (Milk)(Butter (Milk), Salt), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Linseed(Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed), Salt, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Sesame Seed.
Allergy Information
- Contains pork. May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One biscuit (5g) Energy 1955kJ / 467kcal 98kJ / 23kcal Fat 19.7g 1.0g Saturates 11.5g 0.6g Carbohydrate 57.1g 2.9g Sugars 2.9g 0.1g Fibre 6.2g 0.3g Protein 12.1g 0.6g Salt 1.0g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019