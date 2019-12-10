By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Ultimate Cheese Hamper

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 15.00
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Coastal® Bite vintage Cheddar cheese, extra mature Red Leicester cheese, cured pork salami, red onion chutney, red onion chutney and oat, cheese and seed biscuits.
  • We've put together a selection of full flavoured, expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney to create the ultimate hamper. Our Tesco Finest* Coastal® Bite is made to a family recipe and then matured on the Dorset coast to develop an intense flavour. Handcrafted by a traditional cheesemaker who uses methods and recipes dating back hundreds of years, our Extra Mature Red Leicester is made with the highest quality milk. The Salami Strolghino is sourced from a long standing family owned Italian charcuterie. Both the cheeses and the meat work perfectly with Red Onion Chutney and crisp Oat, Cheese and Seed Biscuits.
  • *A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney.
  • Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar and Red Leicester Cheese produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K. Salami produced in Italy using pork from Italy
  • A selection of full flavoured expertly crafted cheeses, cured meat and chutney
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork. May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

Coastal Bite vintage Cheddar cheese 300g e, Extra mature Red Leicester cheese 200g e, Red onion chutney 230g e, Cured pork salami 180g e, Oat, cheese and seed biscuits 150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat34.4g10.3g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

