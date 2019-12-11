Tesco Finest Cheesecake Passion Fruit Bites 8Pk 267G
Offer
- Energy455kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars6.8g8%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1518kJ / 363kcal
Product Description
- Baked orange cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with passion fruit glaze and silver dusting.
- Treat friends and family to a mini version of their favourite baked cheesecake. The light, fluffy orange batter sits on a digestive biscuit base and is finished with a vibrant, fruity glaze and a dusting of festive silver.
- Slowly baked cheesecake on a buttery digestive biscuit base, finished with a glossy passion fruit glaze and a dusting of silver.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 267g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Orange Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Passion Fruit Purée (4%), Soured Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Diphosphates, Polyphosphates), Glucose, Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Cover. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
238g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheesecake bite (30g)
|Energy
|1518kJ / 363kcal
|455kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|38.4g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|22.5g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019