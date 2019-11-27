By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G
£ 0.79
£3.16/kg
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy397kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot and onion in a vegan mayonnaise.
  • Crunchy cabbage & veggies with a silky dressing.
  • Crunchy cabbage & veggies with a silky dressing.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% plant based
  • Crunchy cabbage and veggies with a silky dressing
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (47%), Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Salt, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

 

 

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (50g)
Energy795kJ / 192kcal397kJ / 96kcal
Fat17.7g8.9g
Saturates1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate6.0g3.0g
Sugars6.0g3.0g
Fibre2.3g1.2g
Protein1.1g0.6g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love it!!

5 stars

Tasted good, creamy and great as Vegan too!!

Indistinguishable from the real thing. Slightly mo

5 stars

Indistinguishable from the real thing. Slightly more expensive by the gram, but worth it.

Perfect - EXACTLY the same as non-vegan coleslaw!

5 stars

Absolutely perfect, tastes exactly like non-vegan coleslaw and so much healthier! Works great in sandwiches and on jacket potatoes - I usually get about 6 sandwiches out of a pot, for reference as to how far it goes.

This is a keeper

5 stars

I usually make my own coleslaw but it can be a faff. Was very pleased with this. Lovely. Tastes much like what I remember 'egg' coleslaw used to taste. Just enough for one for sandwiches or to top a jacket potato. This is on my weekly list now. thank you tesco

