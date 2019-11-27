Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G

Love it!!
Tasted good, creamy and great as Vegan too!!
Indistinguishable from the real thing. Slightly more expensive by the gram, but worth it.
Perfect - EXACTLY the same as non-vegan coleslaw!
Absolutely perfect, tastes exactly like non-vegan coleslaw and so much healthier! Works great in sandwiches and on jacket potatoes - I usually get about 6 sandwiches out of a pot, for reference as to how far it goes.
This is a keeper
I usually make my own coleslaw but it can be a faff. Was very pleased with this. Lovely. Tastes much like what I remember 'egg' coleslaw used to taste. Just enough for one for sandwiches or to top a jacket potato. This is on my weekly list now. thank you tesco