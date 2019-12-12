Fruit Bowl 24 Strawberry Wheat Biscuits 450G

- Energy630kJ 149kcal7%
Product Description
- 24 Fortified wholegrain wheat biscuits with fruit pieces made from concentrated apple and strawberry purees.
- Hettie's fun fact:
- The hippopotamus name means ‘river horse'
- Hettie's joke:
- What is a hettie's favourite music?
- See base of pack for answer.
- Hettie's favourite treats:
- Why not try hettie's favourite recipe strawberry shortbread frozen yogurt
- Visit www.fruit-bowl.com/recipe
- For more fun...
- We're rounding up breakfast, so take a spin on our delicious discs of cereal goodness packed full of real fruit flavour and fantastic fibre to keep your gears turning all the way till lunchtime. When this pack is feeling a little on the light side, there are two more tasty varieties to try, featuring sharp 'n' sweet blackcurrant and brilliantly yummy banana.
- Whichever taste gets you moving, just splash on some milk to make mornings wheely special.
- Fruit made fun
- Made with real fruit
- All round goodness
- Wholegrain fruity goodness
- Wheely special
- High fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 450g
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat (84%), Strawberry Fruit Pieces (9%) (Strawberry Puree, Concentrated Apple Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Natural Flavouring), Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Fold down inner sleeve to maintain freshness. Best before: See base of pack
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
Average 12 portions per pack
Name and address
- Pioneer Foods UK Ltd,
- 2 Southgate Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6YG,
- UK.
Return to
- www.fruit-bowl.com
Net Contents
24 x Wheat Biscuits
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%*NRV
|Per 2 biscuits
|%*NRV per portion
|Energy
|1576kJ
|630kJ
|-
|373kcal
|149kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|1.4g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70.6g
|28.2g
|of which Sugars
|6.3g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|3.0g
|Protein
|10.8g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.07g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.4mg
|33%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.6mg
|114%
|0.6mg
|46%
|Niacin
|18.1mg
|113%
|7.2mg
|45%
|Folic Acid
|125µg
|63%
|50µg
|25%
|Iron
|14.7mg
|105%
|5.9mg
|42%
|Vitamin/Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Average 12 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|-
|-
|-
