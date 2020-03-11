Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Refills Razor Blades 4 Pack
- GILLETTE VENUS EX SMTH REFILLS RZR BLADES 4 PK
- Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive women's razor blades with SkinElixir are perfect for protecting your sensitive skin. The combination of SkinElixir lubrastrip, ribbon of moisture and 5 diamond-like coated and extra thin blades delivers smooth skin. Feel up to 0% of irritation (US Consumer Study, Feb. 2018).
- Feel up to 0% irritation* and up to 100% smooth skin (*US Consumer Study, Feb 2018)
- Razor blades with 5 diamond-like coated and extra thin blades that glide over your skin
- SkinElixir lubrastrip releases a perfect dose of protection you can feel
- Ribbon of moisture helps protect from nicks & cuts
- Dermatologist tested for sensitive skin
- Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus
