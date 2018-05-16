By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Wrap It Smokehouse Bbq 30G

Schwartz Wrap It Smokehouse Bbq 30G
£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • A rich and smoky recipe mix with smoked paprika, garlic and black pepper for creating flavoursome American style wraps.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe mix

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Perfect for chicken
  • Ready for 20 minutes
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Smoked Paprika (14%), Garlic Powder (13%), Onion Powder, Black Pepper), Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Molasses Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1339kJ1672kJ20%
-317kcal400kcal
Fat 3.2g8.8g13%
of which saturates 0.7g2.4g12%
Carbohydrates59.2g45.6g18%
of which sugars 20.6g8.8g10%
Fibre 9.5g5.3g-
Protein 8.1g33.4g67%
Salt 11.75g1.63g27%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000cal)---

Using Product Information

