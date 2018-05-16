Schwartz Wrap It Smokehouse Bbq 30G

Product Description
- A rich and smoky recipe mix with smoked paprika, garlic and black pepper for creating flavoursome American style wraps.
- 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe mix
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Perfect for chicken
- Ready for 20 minutes
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Smoked Paprika (14%), Garlic Powder (13%), Onion Powder, Black Pepper), Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Molasses Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1339kJ
|1672kJ
|20%
|-
|317kcal
|400kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|8.8g
|13%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrates
|59.2g
|45.6g
|18%
|of which sugars
|20.6g
|8.8g
|10%
|Fibre
|9.5g
|5.3g
|-
|Protein
|8.1g
|33.4g
|67%
|Salt
|11.75g
|1.63g
|27%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000cal)
|-
|-
|-
