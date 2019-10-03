By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Califia Farms Mocha Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml

2.5(2)Write a review
Califia Farms Mocha Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml
£ 2.50
£3.34/litre

Product Description

  • Cold Brew Mocha Coffee and Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
  • What's better than coffee? Coffee with chocolate. Enter Mocha.
  • Delicious coffee and dressed as a drinkable dessert with zero guilt.
  • We brew it slow for a less acidic (no thanks!) and Better Taste (yes please!).
  • Pause, Sip, Liberate.
  • Caffeine Strength
  • Mild <50mg per 100mL
  • Strong >150mg per 100mL
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Better coffee for all
  • Something different, something better
  • Direct trade coffee - ethical trade
  • Ethical trade
  • Carrageenan free
  • BPA free
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cold Brew Coffee (20%), Sugar, Almonds (Nut) (2%), Cocoa Powder (1%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Nuts
  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for best taste.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Califia Farms LLC,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Califia Farms LLC,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.
  • califiafarms.com

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 157kJ/ 37kcal
Fat 1.3g
of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrates5.3g
of which Sugars 5.2g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 0.8g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 79mg 10%RI
RI means Reference Intake-

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great dairy alternative

4 stars

Great mix of coffee and chocolate.

Disappointing

1 stars

Very little coffee taste. A disappointment.

