Cake Decor Edible Glue 15G
New
Product Description
- Edible Glue
- Looking for Inspiration?
- Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
- Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
- #CakeDecorEdibleGlue
- Why Not Try:
- Our fun Edible Eyes and Crazy Faces are perfect uses for your Edible Glue. Stick them to all your cakes and biscuits to make cool characters!
- So easy
- Ideal for decorating cakes and biscuits
- Amazingly strong
- Super strength formula
- No artificial colours, artificial flavours and hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 15g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Thickener (Carboxymethylcellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Here's how...
- Unscrew the cap and slowly squeeze the tube.
- Apply a small amount of glue onto your decoration before adding to the cake.
- Top tip: hold the decoration in place for a few seconds to secure.
- Ideal for:
- Sticking sugar, wafer and chocolate decorations to cakes and biscuits.
- Making sugar flowers and models.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
15g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019