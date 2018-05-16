Tesco Chimmichurri Olives 150G

- Energy242kJ 59kcal3%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 637kJ / 155kcal
Product Description
- Greek Halkidiki olives in a chimichurri marinade.
- Chimichurri Olives Greek Halkidiki olives in an Argentinian inspired blend of fragrant herbs and chilli
- Greek Halkidiki olives in an Argentinian inspired blend of fragrant herbs and chilli
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020