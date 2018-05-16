Homepride Slow Cooker Beef & Ale Concentrated Sauce 170G

- Energy129kJ 31kcal2%
Product Description
- Concentrated Beef & Ale Sauce
- Our sauces have been carefully blended to create perfect slow cooked meals every time.
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (58%), Water, Ale (10%) (Barley), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Beef Stock (3%) (Beef Stock, Beef Extract, Salt), Worcester Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Treacle, Water, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Pimento, Ground Paprika, Ground Clove), Salt, Dried Thyme, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard Powder, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Rosemary, Ground White Pepper, Ground Clove, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion as sold
|Energy:
|305kJ/72kcal
|129kJ/31kcal
|Fat:
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g)
|Carbohydrate:
|14.6g
|6.2g
|(of which Sugars
|8.9g
|3.8g)
|Fibre:
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|Protein:
|2.2g
|0.9g
|Salt:
|1.28g
|0.54g
|This pouch contains approximately 4 portions
