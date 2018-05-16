By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Homepride Slow Cooker Beef & Ale Concentrated Sauce 170G

Homepride Slow Cooker Beef & Ale Concentrated Sauce 170G
£ 1.50
£0.88/100g
Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion
  • Energy129kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Concentrated Beef & Ale Sauce
  • Our sauces have been carefully blended to create perfect slow cooked meals every time.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (58%), Water, Ale (10%) (Barley), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Beef Stock (3%) (Beef Stock, Beef Extract, Salt), Worcester Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Treacle, Water, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Pimento, Ground Paprika, Ground Clove), Salt, Dried Thyme, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard Powder, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Rosemary, Ground White Pepper, Ground Clove, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 pouch (43g) portion as sold
Energy:305kJ/72kcal129kJ/31kcal
Fat:<0.5g<0.5g
(of which Saturates <0.1g<0.1g)
Carbohydrate:14.6g6.2g
(of which Sugars 8.9g3.8g)
Fibre:1.0g<0.5g
Protein:2.2g0.9g
Salt:1.28g0.54g
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions--

