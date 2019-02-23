Beretta Prosciutto Crudo 90G
Product Description
- Prosciutto
- The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A traditional handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Traditional dry cured ham
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 131g of Pork for 100g of Cured Ham
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.
Name and address
- Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.,
- Via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
- 20056 Trezzo sull'Adda (MI),
- Italy.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(average value for 100 g of product)
|Energy value
|945 kJ - 226 kcal
|Fat
|13,0 g
|of which saturates
|4,6 g
|Carbohydrates
|0,3 g
|of which sugar
|0,0 g
|Protein
|0,0 g
|Salt
|27,0 g
