Beretta Prosciutto Crudo 90G

£ 2.00
£2.23/100g

Product Description

  • Prosciutto
  • The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A traditional handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Traditional dry cured ham
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 131g of Pork for 100g of Cured Ham

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.

Name and address

  • Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.,
  • Via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
  • 20056 Trezzo sull'Adda (MI),
  • Italy.

Return to

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(average value for 100 g of product)
Energy value945 kJ - 226 kcal
Fat 13,0 g
of which saturates 4,6 g
Carbohydrates 0,3 g
of which sugar0,0 g
Protein 0,0 g
Salt 27,0 g

