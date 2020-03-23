By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1657kJ 394kcal
    20%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 891kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast with chorizo pork sausage, roasted red pepper sauce, mayonnaise and rocket in a tomato bread.
  • Smoky Red Pepper Sauce Our chefs' recipe layers chicken with chorizo, roasted red pepper sauce and rocket on a tomato bread. Carefully handpacked every day.
  • Smoky Red Pepper Sauce

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Chorizo Pork Sausage (10%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Tomato, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Garlic Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy891kJ / 212kcal1657kJ / 394kcal
Fat7.1g13.2g
Saturates1.7g3.2g
Carbohydrate23.1g43.0g
Sugars1.9g3.5g
Fibre1.8g3.3g
Protein13.0g24.2g
Salt0.9g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here