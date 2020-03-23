Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Sandwich
Offer
- Energy1657kJ 394kcal20%
- Fat13.2g19%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 891kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast with chorizo pork sausage, roasted red pepper sauce, mayonnaise and rocket in a tomato bread.
- Smoky Red Pepper Sauce Our chefs' recipe layers chicken with chorizo, roasted red pepper sauce and rocket on a tomato bread. Carefully handpacked every day.
- Smoky Red Pepper Sauce
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Chorizo Pork Sausage (10%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Tomato, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Garlic Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|891kJ / 212kcal
|1657kJ / 394kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|43.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.3g
|Protein
|13.0g
|24.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020