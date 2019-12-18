Cow & Gate Banana Wholegrain Porridge Baby Cereal From 7 Month 200G
Offer
Product Description
- Blend of milled cereals with banana flakes, corn flakes and added vitamin B1
- For our 7 months onwards Wholegrain Banana Porridge we use our best quality natural ingredients**, grown by farmers we know and trust. We carefully combine a variety of grains, such as buckwheat, oat and millet, with real banana flakes for a delicious recipe tailored to your little one, so they can explore a new taste and exciting texture.
- **and vitamin B1
- Over 100 years of trusted experience
- Cow & Gate are passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food.
- Cow & Gate My First Muesli from 10m onwards
- Varied size fruits & grains to help your little one explore new textures
- Cow & Gate Banana Wholegrain Porridge with Buckwheat from 7m onwards
- Adventurous flavours & thicker textures to encourage food progression
- Cow & Gate Creamy Porridge from 4-6 onwards
- First tastes & smooth textures for an easy introduction to foods
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Just add milk
- With natural ingredients and vitamin B1
- Exciting texture
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 200g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Milled Cereals (83%) (Wholegrain Wheat (73%), Buckwheat (1.7%), Wholegrain Oat (1.7%), Wholegrain Spelt (1.7%), Wholegrain Millet (1.7%), Rice (1.7%), Rye), Banana Flakes (12%), Corn Flakes, Vitamin B1
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy and Milk
Storage
Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Yummy porridge in 3 easy steps
- 1 For every 1 level spoonful of cereal...
- 2 Mix 3 spoonfuls of your baby's usual milk
- 3 Stir and enjoy!
- Tips:
- Preparation instructions are a ratio guide only.
- Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
- Add more or less liquid to alter the consistency.
- Use a clean bowl and feeding spoon.
- Always check the temperature before feeding.
Number of uses
There are approximately thirteen 15g portions in this pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- The serious bit...
- Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- Please ensure that this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding. For any help or advice, please contact our careline.
- We're happy to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 15g cereal with 150ml Follow On milk1 (% LRV†)
|Energy
|1504 kJ / 372 kcal
|668 kJ / 159 kcal
|Fat
|2.1 g
|5.1 g
|of which, saturates
|0.30 g
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|72.4 g
|23.2 g
|of which, sugars*
|6.7 g
|13.2 g
|Fibre
|9.5 g
|2.3 g
|Protein
|11.2 g
|3.8 g
|Salt*
|0.01 g
|0.09 g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.84 mg
|0.20 mg (40%)
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|1 15g serving of cereal (approximately 3 tablespoons) made with 150ml Follow On milk (approximately 9 tablespoons)
|-
|-
|*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants and young children
|-
|-
Safety information
The serious bit... Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019