Thorntons 70% Dark Chocolate Block 90G

- Dark Chocolate
- Rich and full of flavour, this quality dark chocolate has been created with 70% cocoa for a deliciously smooth and truly indulgent taste.
- Rich and indulgent
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 70% minimum
- May also contain: Nuts, Milk, Egg, Gluten
Keep in a cool, dry place.
Made in the United Kingdom
- Thorntons Limited,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ,
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2361 kJ
|-
|569 kcal
|Fat
|41 g
|of which Saturates
|25 g
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|of which Sugars
|28 g
|Protein
|8.6 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
