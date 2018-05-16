By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons 70% Dark Chocolate Block 90G

image 1 of Thorntons 70% Dark Chocolate Block 90G
£ 2.00
£2.23/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Rich and full of flavour, this quality dark chocolate has been created with 70% cocoa for a deliciously smooth and truly indulgent taste.
  • Rich and indulgent
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 70% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Milk, Egg, Gluten

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2361 kJ
-569 kcal
Fat 41 g
of which Saturates 25 g
Carbohydrate 35 g
of which Sugars 28 g
Protein 8.6 g
Salt <0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

