Tesco Paprika Pork Loin Steaks 320G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (81%), Chorizo Butter [Salted Butter (Milk), Pork, Tomato Paste, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Starter Culture], Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Dried Red Chilli, Maltodextrin, Paprika Extract, Radish Concentrate, Parsley, Carrot Concentrate, Flavouring.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.