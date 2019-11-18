By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Paprika Pork Loin Steaks 320G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Paprika Pork Loin Steaks 320G
£ 3.00
£9.38/kg
One pork steak
  • Energy1279kJ 306kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.2g
    26%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks with added water in a smoky paprika, tomato and garlic marinade with a chorizo butter.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS In a smoky paprika and tomato marinade, paired with chorizo butter
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (81%), Chorizo Butter [Salted Butter (Milk), Pork, Tomato Paste, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Starter Culture], Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Dried Red Chilli, Maltodextrin, Paprika Extract, Radish Concentrate, Parsley, Carrot Concentrate, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 20mins
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (132g**)
Energy969kJ / 232kcal1279kJ / 306kcal
Fat13.8g18.2g
Saturates6.0g7.9g
Carbohydrate2.9g3.8g
Sugars2.6g3.4g
Fibre1.3g1.7g
Protein23.5g31.0g
Salt1.1g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 264g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful!

5 stars

Firstly, I was lucky enough to get this reduced, so a very cheap dinner. Very easy to cook, straight in a baking tray, in the oven and ready in 20 minutes. Enough time to cook accompaniments This dish was absolutely delicious! The pork was tender and the marinade and butter absolutely made this. Will definitely buy this again.

