Simply Cook Cajun Jambalaya Cooking Kit 60G

Product Description
- Cajun Jambalaya
- Subscribe and see full range at simplycook.com
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- 1,817 online ratings
- simplycook.com
- @simplycookcom
- ''Wonderful mixture of flavours and textures''
- Andrew
- ''Thoroughly enjoyed making and eating it. Tasted amazing''
- Steven
- ''Love it. I have this time and time again''
- Kathryn
- 3 step cooking kit
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Heat rating
- Approx 94 cals per half recipe kit
- Gluten free recipe
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Garlic Paste: Garlic Powder (24%), Sunflower Oil, Water, Garlic Extract (16%), Sugar, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Cajun Seasoning: Potato Starch, Tomato Powder, Ground Spices (Chilli, Paprika, Coriander), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract, Salt, Lime Powder, Coriander Leaf, Celery Salt, Smoked Paprika, Colour (Curcumin), Natural Flavouring, Jambalaya Stock: Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Tomato Puree, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Red Pepper Concentrate, Red Wine Concentrate (Sulphites), Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Celery Juice Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Paprika, Basil Extract, Ground Oregano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Cook the Chicken (and Prawns)
- Coat the chicken (and prawns if using) in the Cajun Seasoning.
- Fry the chicken in a little oil in a lidded, non-stick pan until cooked and golden, then remove and set aside. Repeat with the prawns, then remove and set aside.
- 2. Fry the Vegetables
- Fry the chorizo in the pan for 2 mins.
- Add the Garlic Paste, onion, pepper and celery, and cook for 3-4 mins.
- Meanwhile, put the kettle on.
- 3. Add the Rice
- Add the rice, 400ml of boiling water and the Jambalaya Stock to the pan.
- Stir, bring it to the boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 12 mins, adding 50ml more water halfway through, if needed.
- Serve!
- Stir the chicken (and prawns) into the rice and let it cook, uncovered, for 2 mins.
- Then serve!
- Enjoy
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Simply Cook,
- 14-22 Elder Street,
- E1 6BT.
Return to
- Simply Cook,
- 14-22 Elder Street,
- E1 6BT.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion
|Energy
|1310kJ
|393kJ
|-
|314kcal
|94.2kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|5.45g
|of which Saturates
|2.2g
|0.66g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|9.09g
|of which Sugars
|16.7g
|5.01g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.26g
|Protein
|7.1g
|2.13g
|Salt
|14g
|4.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020