Tango Tropical Sugar Free 6 X 330Ml Cans

£ 3.19
£0.16/100ml
Per 330ml:
  • Energy53kJ 13kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.26g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 16kJ/4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Sugar Free Tropical Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • - Tango has crafted this deliciously fruity combination of mango, pineapple and passion fruit.
  • - Delivering the instant burst of tangy flavour, you know and love from Tango without the sugar
  • - No artificial colours or flavourings
  • - This will take lip smacking tang to a whole new dimension.
  • - It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends.
  • - Perfect for socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
  • - Best served chilled
  • - We are big on personality and even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge!
  • - Also available in Original Orange, Sugar Free Orange, Sugar Free Strawberry & Watermelon.
  • - For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 2%, Passion Fruit 1%, Mango 1%, Pineapple 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Colour ( Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 16kJ/4kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0.5g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.08g

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

