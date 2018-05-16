Harry Potter Jelly Slugs Chewy Candy 56G

Product Description
- Gummy Candy Slugs
- Juicy Pear, Sour Cherry, Tangerine, Watermelon, Banana
- Contents are randomly assorted and may not contain every flavour.
- Gluten, peanut and nut free
- Fat free
- Gelatine free
- Kosher
- Pack size: 56G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Water, Acidity Regulators (E296, E325, E330), Flavourings, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Apple, Spirulina, Black Currant, Pumpkin), Coating (Glazing Agent (E903), Canola Oil, Coconut Oil), Colours (E100, E171)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Net Contents
56g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1411 kJ/332 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|83 g
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.37 g
