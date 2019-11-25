By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kirsty's Free From Pepperoni Pizza 325G

5(1)Write a review
Kirsty's Free From Pepperoni Pizza 325G
£ 3.50
£10.77/kg

New

Per half pizza (150g oven cooked)
  • Energy1328kJ 317 kcal
    16%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Thin & Crispy Pizza, with Rich Tomatoes, Creamy Dairy Free Cheese and Pepperoni Salami.
  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Thin & crispy crust, with rich Italian tomatoes & deliciously creamy dairy-free cheese, topped with pepperoni slices
  • Hello... We're Kirsty's, a small but passionate bunch with a simple idea, to make free-from food that is nutritious, delicious and satisfying.
  • We believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to our emotions and how we feel on both the inside and out.
  • It's not always easy to eat the right things, particularly if like my son you suffer with food allergies.
  • So that's why we've thoughtfully created our recipes to help you feel good every day.
  • Kirsty x
  • With an Italian stonebaked base
  • Made with dairy-free cheese
  • Frozen product
  • Low in sugar
  • Gluten, dairy and soya free
  • Pack size: 325g
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dough 55, 4% Starches (Corn, Potato), Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oils, Fibres (Pea Fibre, Rice Fibre, Potato Fibre, Psyllium Fibre), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Buckwheat Flour, Pea Flour, Sugar, Flavourings, Millet Flour, Whole Flax Seeds Flour, Stabilizer (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Topping 44, 6% Tomato Purée 14.3%, Non-Dairy Sunflower Oil-Based Food Preparation 12% [Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Starch, Stabilizers (Carrageenan, Tricalcium Phosphate, Locust Bean Gum), Aroma, Salt, Citric Fibre, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Pepperoni Salami 9% [Pork, Pork Back Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Spice Extracts, Maltodextrine, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Oregano 0, 06%

Allergy Information

  • This pizza is allergen free

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°COnce defrosted do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat oven and place the pizza onto a baking tray on the middle shelf.
180°C/355°F: 14-16 mins
Fan 180°C: 12-14 mins.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Lancashire,
  • FY8 5LU.

Return to

  • Kirsty's,
  • Lancashire,
  • FY8 5LU.

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 Pizza 150g (Oven Cooked)
Energy kJ885kJ1328kJ
Energy kcal211kcal317kcal
Fat 8.2g12.3g
(of which saturates)2.1g3.2g
Carbohydrates29g43.5g
(of which sugars)3.6g5.4g
Fibre 2.8g4.2g
Protein 4.0g6g
Salt 0.94g1.4g
This pack provides 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great free-from pizza

5 stars

As good as all their other pizzas. I'm a big fan of the Kirsty's range and I love the pizzas!! Bought this with the GF and DF desserts, not disappointed at all!

Helpful little swaps

Kirsty's Free From Margherita Pizza 315G

£ 3.50
£1.12/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here