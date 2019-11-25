Kirsty's Free From Pepperoni Pizza 325G

Great free-from pizza
As good as all their other pizzas. I'm a big fan of the Kirsty's range and I love the pizzas!! Bought this with the GF and DF desserts, not disappointed at all!
Dough 55, 4% Starches (Corn, Potato), Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oils, Fibres (Pea Fibre, Rice Fibre, Potato Fibre, Psyllium Fibre), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Buckwheat Flour, Pea Flour, Sugar, Flavourings, Millet Flour, Whole Flax Seeds Flour, Stabilizer (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Topping 44, 6% Tomato Purée 14.3%, Non-Dairy Sunflower Oil-Based Food Preparation 12% [Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Starch, Stabilizers (Carrageenan, Tricalcium Phosphate, Locust Bean Gum), Aroma, Salt, Citric Fibre, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Pepperoni Salami 9% [Pork, Pork Back Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Spice Extracts, Maltodextrine, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Oregano 0, 06%
Keep frozen below -18°COnce defrosted do not refreeze
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat oven and place the pizza onto a baking tray on the middle shelf.
180°C/355°F: 14-16 mins
Fan 180°C: 12-14 mins.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat.
Made in Italy
This pack provides 2 servings
325g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 Pizza 150g (Oven Cooked)
|Energy kJ
|885kJ
|1328kJ
|Energy kcal
|211kcal
|317kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|12.3g
|(of which saturates)
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrates
|29g
|43.5g
|(of which sugars)
|3.6g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|4.2g
|Protein
|4.0g
|6g
|Salt
|0.94g
|1.4g
