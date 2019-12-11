Potts Roasting Kit For Beef
Offer
Product Description
- Give Your Roasts A Twist with Beef and Red Wine Gravy Chilli Hot Horseradish and Mustard Sauce Yorkshire Pudding Batter Mix with Rosemary
- Roasts with superior flavour
- Gravy + condiment + stuffing
- Take your food to the next level!
- Makes sensational roasts supremely simple
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Once opened refrigerate and use within three days. Best Before End See below or base of bag.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Roast Beef: Follow your family recipe handed down through the generations or our typical cooking instructions would be: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F, Gas Mark 4). Place a silverside joint of beef into a roasting tin or bag, cover and roast in the oven (guidelines 20 mins per 0.5kg, plus 20 mins for rare; 25 mins per 0.5kg, plus 25 mins for medium; and 30 mins per 0.5kg plus 30 mins for well done).
Yorkshire Pudding Batter Mix with Rosemary: Drizzle a drop of oil into a suitable muffin tin and place in the oven until the oil is hot. Meanwhile, add 2 eggs and 300ml of milk to the batter mix and beat until the mixture is smooth. Pour the mixture evenly into the muffin tray and cook in the oven for 20-25 mins until the puddings have puffed up.
Beef & Red Wine Gravy: Place contents into a suitably sized pan and heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally. Serve with usual trimmings and the Chilli Hot Horseradish & Mustard Sauce.
Name and address
- Potts Partnership Ltd,
- Avebury Offices,
- Elcot Park,
- Elcot Lane,
- Marlborough,
- SN8 2BG,
Return to
Ingredients
Batter Mix (Wheat Flour (Gluten), Salt, Raising Agents: (Sodium Acid, Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour: Annatto), Dried Rosemary (0.7%), Ground Rosemary (0.3%)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1353 kJ - 319 kcal Fat 1.4g - of which saturates 0.3g Carbohydrates 68.0g - of which sugars 1.4g Fibre 4.4g Protein 9.1g Salt 4.2g
Ingredients
Water, Beef Stock Base (5%)(Beef Stock, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat), Red Wine (5%) (Sulphites), Cornflour, Sugar, Vegetable Bouillon Powder (Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Vegetables (Onion, Leek, Carrot, Celery, Garlic), Palm Oil (*), Maltodextrin, Spices (Celery Seed, Turmeric, Mace, Nutmeg, White Pepper), Parsley), Lemon Juice Concentrate, *RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 124 kJ - 29kcal Fat 0.6g - of which saturates 0.3g Carbohydrates 6.7g - of which sugars 2.7g Fibre 0.2g Protein 1.7g Salt 1.2g
Ingredients
Dijon Mustard (46%) (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Horseradish (22%), (Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dried Chillies (1%), Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1028 kJ - 254 kcal Fat 22.0g - of which saturates 2.4g Carbohydrates 9.8g - of which sugars 7.7g Fibre 1.2g Protein 4.0g Salt 3.7g
