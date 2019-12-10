Botham 76 Series Margaret River Chardonnay 75Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
- This full bodied, creamy Chardonnay has delicate white peach flavours and subtle hints of citrus. These are combined with a toasty vanilla oak to give an elegant structure and a refined finish. This wine can be enjoyed now but will also benefit from being cellared for 4-5 years.
- Sir Ian Botham is arguably one of the greatest cricketers that England has ever produced, and some say 1976 was one of his best years in the sport. This was the first time he scored 1000 runs in one season, achieved his first century and was first selected to play for his country at the tender age of 20. It's also the first time he played grade cricket for the illustrious Melbourne Cricket Club. Now nurturing one of his other great passions in life, he brings you this Margaret River Chardonnay in celebration of that year.
- Wine of Margaret River, Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk
Tasting Notes
- This full-bodied, creamy Chardonnay has delicate white peach flavours and subtle hints of citrus. These are combined with a toasty vanilla oak to give an elegant structure and a refined finish.
Region of Origin
Western Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13.0% vol
Producer
Pinnacle Drinks
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Sir Ian Botham OBE
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Fermentation is carried out in both French oak barrels and tanks over a 2 to 3 week period. After that, the wine is lees stirred for several months, and allowed to undergo a partial malo-lactic fermentation. This allows the wine to develop in complexity and contributes a buttery character and creaminess to its flavour profile. This is then followed by maturation in barrels and tank for the next eight to nine months.
History
- During Sir Ian Botham's long career in International cricket, he spent time nurturing one of his non-sporting passions; wine and the art of making it. In the making of these wines, Sir Ian worked alongside some of the most renowned winemakers in his favourite regions of Australia. He often says that these are wines he would have on his own table and he firmly believes they represent exceptional value and flavour.
Regional Information
- This chardonnay has been crafted by blending parcels of wine from the prestigious Margaret River region in Western Australia and is a celebration of one of Sir Ian's most memorable years in the game. Some say 1976 was one of his best years in the sport. It was the first time he scored 1000 runs in one season, achieved his first century and was first selected to play for his country at the tender age of just 20.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Pinnacle Drinks,
- Stockwell Road,
- Angaston,
- SA 5353,
- Australia.
Importer address
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- NN16 8NQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- NN16 8NQ,
- UK.
- www.bothamwines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019