By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Botham 76 Series Margaret River Chardonnay 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Botham 76 Series Margaret River Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • This full bodied, creamy Chardonnay has delicate white peach flavours and subtle hints of citrus. These are combined with a toasty vanilla oak to give an elegant structure and a refined finish. This wine can be enjoyed now but will also benefit from being cellared for 4-5 years.
  • Sir Ian Botham is arguably one of the greatest cricketers that England has ever produced, and some say 1976 was one of his best years in the sport. This was the first time he scored 1000 runs in one season, achieved his first century and was first selected to play for his country at the tender age of 20. It's also the first time he played grade cricket for the illustrious Melbourne Cricket Club. Now nurturing one of his other great passions in life, he brings you this Margaret River Chardonnay in celebration of that year.
  • Wine of Margaret River, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • This full-bodied, creamy Chardonnay has delicate white peach flavours and subtle hints of citrus. These are combined with a toasty vanilla oak to give an elegant structure and a refined finish.

Region of Origin

Western Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13.0% vol

Producer

Pinnacle Drinks

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Sir Ian Botham OBE

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation is carried out in both French oak barrels and tanks over a 2 to 3 week period. After that, the wine is lees stirred for several months, and allowed to undergo a partial malo-lactic fermentation. This allows the wine to develop in complexity and contributes a buttery character and creaminess to its flavour profile. This is then followed by maturation in barrels and tank for the next eight to nine months.

History

  • During Sir Ian Botham's long career in International cricket, he spent time nurturing one of his non-sporting passions; wine and the art of making it. In the making of these wines, Sir Ian worked alongside some of the most renowned winemakers in his favourite regions of Australia. He often says that these are wines he would have on his own table and he firmly believes they represent exceptional value and flavour.

Regional Information

  • This chardonnay has been crafted by blending parcels of wine from the prestigious Margaret River region in Western Australia and is a celebration of one of Sir Ian's most memorable years in the game. Some say 1976 was one of his best years in the sport. It was the first time he scored 1000 runs in one season, achieved his first century and was first selected to play for his country at the tender age of just 20.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Pinnacle Drinks,
  • Stockwell Road,
  • Angaston,
  • SA 5353,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.
  • www.bothamwines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Botham 80 Series Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Barossa Drive Shiraz 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here