Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake 1Kg
Product Description
- Baked vanilla flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base decorated with a red lustre star.
- Baked for creaminess.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1000g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Chicory Fibre, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Run a sharp knife around inside of plastic tray. Push cheesecake up through hole in centre of base and remove tray. Remove cardboard base.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Return to
Our Promise
We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a cheesecake (100g)
|Energy
|1544kJ / 371kcal
|1544kJ / 371kcal
|Fat
|24.8g
|24.8g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|11.5g
|Carbohydrate
|31.8g
|31.8g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|19.9g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
