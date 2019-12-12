By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake 1Kg

Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake 1Kg
£ 5.00
£0.50/100g

1/10 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1544kJ 371kcal
    19%
  • Fat24.8g
    35%
  • Saturates11.5g
    58%
  • Sugars19.9g
    22%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1544kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • Baked vanilla flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base decorated with a red lustre star.
  • Baked for creaminess.
  • Baked for creaminess.
  • Baked for creaminess
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Chicory Fibre, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Run a sharp knife around inside of plastic tray. Push cheesecake up through hole in centre of base and remove tray. Remove cardboard base.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a cheesecake (100g)
Energy1544kJ / 371kcal1544kJ / 371kcal
Fat24.8g24.8g
Saturates11.5g11.5g
Carbohydrate31.8g31.8g
Sugars19.9g19.9g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein4.5g4.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

