Tesco Mixed Feta Stuffed Peppers 150G

- Energy233kJ 56kcal3%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 622kJ / 149kcal
Product Description
- Red and yellow peppers stuffed with feta full fat soft cheese and medium fat soft cheese in rapeseed oil.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano, Dill.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
Safety information
