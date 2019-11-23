Like Meat Pea Based Smoked Sausage 180G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Pea based sausage with smoky taste
  • Change what you eat, not who you are
  • At LikeMeat, we want to change the way you eat, not change you. We believe that you should be able to eat well and live an enjoyable, healthy life with old traditions and new habits. The best of both worlds.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate 11, 8%, Pea Fibre, Coconut Fat, Sunflower Oil, Edible Casing (Water, Casing Agent: Calcium Alginate, Flavouring), Potato Flakes, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Spice Extracts, Spices, Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Colouring Foods (Concentrates of Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant), Maltodextrin, Smoked Maltodextrin, Salt, Smoked Salt (Salt, Smoke), Colouring: Iron Oxide

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.For best before, see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Preparation instructions are recommendations only. Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place the Like Smoked Sausage on the hot grill for approx. 6 minutes, turning frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry the Like Smoked Sausage over a medium heat for approx. 6 min, turning frequently.

Name and address

  • LikeMeat GmbH,
  • Kaistraβe 5,
  • 40221 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.likemeat.com/uk
  • We are happy to answer any of your questions:
  • info@likemeat.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy kJ/kcal908 / 218
Fat 12 g
Of which saturates 6,7 g
Carbohydrate 11 g
Of which sugars 0,7 g
Fibre 4,9 g
Protein 13 g
Salt 1,6 g

Yuck

2 stars

Before cooking, I thought these would be better than the Heck, Naked Glory, and Richmond vegan sausages as felt more rigid and not sticky. But after cooking, it was rubbery. Also, if refrigerate after cooking to eat later, it's just not edible. Yuck.

Not The Worst But Wouldn't Buy Again

2 stars

Kind of nice, but just kind of off in too many ways... Didn't finish the rest of the pack, which is extremely rare for me. GOOD: Texture very meaty. (Although more like pepperoni.) BAD: Subtly weird aroma. Smoke flavour is a bit like cigarette ash. Very off-putting looking before cooked (cannot say what or I will probably be modded).

Lush!

5 stars

Tastes a bit like frankfurters. Needs to be heated whole. Delicious!

awful suasages

1 stars

Once you have bitten though the casing this sausage it tasteless mush. smoikey, hardly!

A much healthier way to enjoy hot dogs

4 stars

Looked and tasted like hot dogs - a little too salty for my preference, but certainly decent. Texture is great and I love that they're made from pea protein as it provides more options for those who can't have soy. A much healthier way of enjoying hot dogs, with no need to worry about what on earth is in them! I enjoyed them but I won't buy them again unless they're reduced.

Fantastic Free From Hot Dog / Chorizo Substitute

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and fantastic for a veggie sausage to be dairy, gluten and soy free. These actually have a taste similar to a hot dog sausage, not your regular bangers and mash style. I also find they are a good chorizo substitute when chopped up and added to dishes such as pasta bake and paella. I feel that if those who posted less favourable reviews tried them in this way, it may change their minds.

Very smokey scent

3 stars

I was craving an old fashioned hot dog with fried onions, ketchup and mustard. I grilled these as per the instructions, but they were very overly firm and hard and didn’t taste of much, so cut them up and cooked them a little longer in a pan with vegan stock, which did improve and soften them slightly. I made the hot dog sandwich and it kind of worked okay, but the smoke flavour lingered in the kitchen for ages and repeated on me. Also they are far too expensive. I will stick to Linda Macartney frozen vegan sausages, they are really nice.

Let down

2 stars

These were dry and tasteless. I expected more as they state 'smoked' and I have had pea protein based meat alternatives which have been really tasty in the past. Unfortunately, these just do not cut it. You can do better!

Never again!

1 stars

This product comes in non recylable plastic and is nothing to write home about. Will be sticking to Linda MacCartney in future.

Pure Class!

5 stars

Pure class! Very impressed with these plant (pea) based sausages. They have become a must have shopping item. There are some great alternative-to-meat sausages on the market now and Tesco is stocking them all. When people get to know them better and buy them the price may come down.

