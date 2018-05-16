By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco British Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy561kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless chicken breast mini fillets.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Tesco Welfare Approved
  • At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers to continually improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and Welfare are at the heart of what we do.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Place one mini fillet into the pan and if it sizzles, pan is ready. If not, heat for a little longer. Fry for 8-10 minutes, turning frequently.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using British chicken

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy449kJ / 106kcal561kJ / 132kcal
Fat1.1g1.4g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g30.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

