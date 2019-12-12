Tesco Sherry Trifle 900G
New
- Energy755kJ 180kcal9%
- Fat7.1g10%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars22.5g25%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 120kcal
Product Description
- Fruit cocktail in a fruit flavoured jelly topped with sherry soaked sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
- British Cream Sherry soaked sponge for a festive flavour
- British cream
- Sherry soaked sponge for a festive flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Custard (33%) [Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Water, Cream (Milk) (17%), Fruits (11%), Sugar, Sherry (4%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Raspberry Concentrate, Milk Proteins, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate), Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids). Fruits in varying proportions: Pear, Peach, Pineapple.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
900g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a trifle (150g)
|Energy
|503kJ / 120kcal
|755kJ / 180kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|26.3g
|Sugars
|15.0g
|22.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.6g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019