Tesco Sherry Trifle 900G

Tesco Sherry Trifle 900G
£ 3.50
£0.39/100g

New

1/6 of a trifle
  • Energy755kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars22.5g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cocktail in a fruit flavoured jelly topped with sherry soaked sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
  • British Cream Sherry soaked sponge for a festive flavour
  • British cream
  • Sherry soaked sponge for a festive flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard (33%) [Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Water, Cream (Milk) (17%), Fruits (11%), Sugar, Sherry (4%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Raspberry Concentrate, Milk Proteins, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate), Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids). Fruits in varying proportions: Pear, Peach, Pineapple.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a trifle (150g)
Energy503kJ / 120kcal755kJ / 180kcal
Fat4.7g7.1g
Saturates3.3g4.9g
Carbohydrate17.5g26.3g
Sugars15.0g22.5g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein1.6g2.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

