Campo Viejo Rose Wine 75Cl
Product Description
- Rosé Spanish Wine
- Campo Viejo Rosé is an award-winning rosé wine reminiscent of Côte de Provence but inspired by the Campo Viejo house style. Crisp and elegant, it is made with 100% Grenache grapes from selected blocks and harvested in the cool of the night. Aromatic and fruit forward, it's an homage to summer that evokes freshness and jovial relaxation, with notes of cherry, blackberry, strawberry, rose petals and a nice a refreshing citrus and grapefruit underlying taste. It can be enjoyed with a variety of light savoury dishes like tapas, salads, seafood and chicken, making it an incredibly versatile rosé wine
- Tasting: This bright, lively wine offers vibrant red fruit (strawberries, raspberries and cherries) with hints of flowers and sweet spices.
- Campo Viejo is one of the most famous of all Rioja wines. Ever since two local winemakers - Beristain and Ortigüela - created the first vintage in 1959, Campo Viejo has been synonymous with innovation and a symbol of the expressiveness, colour and vibrancy that Rioja is renowned for. It is the no. 1 Spanish brand in the UK.
- Crisp & elegant
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- With notes of Cherry, blackberry, Strawberry, Rose petals and a nice a refreshing citrus and grapefruit underlying taste.
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Campo Viejo
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Elena Adell
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache
Vinification Details
- Thegrapes are harvested in the cool of the night placed into vats at low temperature in order to delay fermentation, where they sit for a few hours and produces a pale must.Several styles of Rosé are produced in order to put together the ideally balanced coupage
History
- Campo Viejo brand was born in 1959, 60 years ago, from the hands of two experienced Rioja winemakers, José Ortigüela and Bernardo Beristain, both from the town of Aldeanueva de Ebro. Its name was inspired from an area of vineyards in the town of El Villar de Arnedo, known as Campus Veteranus (translate as “the veteran's field”) were plots were historically given to veterans of the Roman legion as a reward for their merits. The name turned into Campo Viejo, meaning “The Old Field”.
Regional Information
- This wine is produced with grapes coming from Navarra, a region in the north of Spain close to Rioja that is very known for making great rose spanish wine.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of Spain
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Bodegas Campo Viejo,
- San Sebastián,
- España.
- By:
- N.R.E.,
Importer address
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
- Chiswick Park,
- London,
- W4 5YG.
Return to
- Questions, Comments or Suggestions - Contact Us At: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
- Chiswick Park,
- London,
- W4 5YG.
- www.campoviejo.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
