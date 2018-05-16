Tesco Chicken Peanut Satay Wrap

- Energy1912kJ 455kcal23%
- Fat17.1g24%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars8.3g9%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 237kcal
Product Description
- Chicken and spinach with a peanut satay sauce in a barmarked tortilla.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Barmarked tortilla filled with tender chicken and peanut satay sauce. With Peanuts Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Barmarked tortilla filled with tender chicken and peanut Satay sauce. WITH PEANUTS CARFEFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- With peanuts
- Barmarked tortilla filled with tender chicken and peanut satay sauce
- Carefully hand packed every day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (8%), Spinach, Cornflour, Roasted Salted Peanuts (5%) [Peanut, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Coconut, Sugar, Red Chilli, Ginger Purée, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Turmeric Powder, Stabiliser (Pectin), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|996kJ / 237kcal
|1912kJ / 455kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|49.0g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.6g
|Protein
|12.8g
|24.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020