Schwartz Wrap It Moroccan Spice 30G

Schwartz Wrap It Moroccan Spice 30G
£ 0.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • An aromatic recipe mix with cinnamon, ginger and cumin for creating delicious Moroccan style wraps.
  Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • 2 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe mix

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Perfect for chickpeas
  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Cumin (10%), Garlic Powder, Paprika, Cinnamon (Cassia) (6%), Ground Coriander Seed, Ginger (4%), Chilli Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Cloves), Golden Caster Cane Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Apricot Flavouring, Coriander Leaves, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1302kJ1501kJ18%
-309kcal359kcal
Fat 5.8g9.7g14%
of which saturates 0.9g2.3g12%
Carbohydrates50.1g55.8g22%
of which sugars 17.5g9.9g11%
Fibre 12.2g5.7g-
Protein 8.1g11.5g23%
Salt 13.55g1.61g27%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

