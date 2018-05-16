Sacla Vegan Caeser Salad Dressing 230Ml
New
Product Description
- Egg-Free and Dairy-Free Caesar Style Salad Dressing
- Egg, dairy & gluten free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 230ml
Ingredients
Sunflower Seed Oil, Water, Apple Vinegar (Sulphites), Sugar, Natural Flavourings (Mustard), Salt, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Potato Proteins, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Corn Maltodextrin, Maple Syrup, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory
Storage
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Made in Italy
- If the safety button on cap is up do not use.
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
230ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1777kJ/432kcal
|Fat
|46g
|of which Saturates
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|of which Sugars
|3.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
