Product Description
- Thai Taste Tamarind Paste 130G
- Discover a world of truly authentic, flavourful and mouth-watering recipes on www.ThaiTaste.co.uk
- Extracted from the pod of the tamarind tree, this paste is made from a sour, dark and sticky fruit. It will add a superb tangy and sour flavour to Thai curries, seafood dishes or the classic Pad Thai. Use instead of lime juice in Thai dishes for an authentic taste.
- Thai Taste is a registered trademark.
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Additives
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Tamarind (60%), Water, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 months.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Specially manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- UK: Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
- ROI: Cork,
- T12 H1XY.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- UK: Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
- ROI: Cork,
- T12 H1XY.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|431kJ/103kcal
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|(of which sugars
|12g)
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|4.7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.