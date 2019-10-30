Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack

Very nice muffins. I like their fresh lemon taste
Very nice muffins. I like their fresh lemon taste
Got guests for tea then buy these
Yummy. Really good muffins
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 366kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sicilian lemon curd (11%)[Sugar, pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Agar), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite)], Lemon Zest (3.5%), Inulin, Buttermilk (Milk), Dextrose, Sugar Beet, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Raising Agent (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Starch, Milk Proteins, Palm Kernel oil, Cornflour, Flavourings, Wheat Starch, Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Gluten, Colour (Carotenes).
2 Servings
2 x Muffins
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1535kJ / 366kcal
|1688kJ / 402kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|49.9g
|54.9g
|Sugars
|29.8g
|32.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019