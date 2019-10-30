By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.75/each
One muffin
  • Energy1688kJ 402kcal
    20%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars32.8g
    36%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon flavoured muffin filled with lemon curd, topped with a crumble and icing sugar and a white chocolate cream drizzle
  • Lemon flavoured muffin filled with lemon curd, topped with a crumble and icing sugar and a white chocolate cream drizzle

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sicilian lemon curd (11%)[Sugar, pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Agar), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite)], Lemon Zest (3.5%), Inulin, Buttermilk (Milk), Dextrose, Sugar Beet, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Raising Agent (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Starch, Milk Proteins, Palm Kernel oil, Cornflour, Flavourings, Wheat Starch, Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Gluten, Colour (Carotenes).

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya, Sulphites

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1535kJ / 366kcal1688kJ / 402kcal
Fat15.9g17.5g
Saturates3.8g4.2g
Carbohydrate49.9g54.9g
Sugars29.8g32.8g
Fibre1.4g1.5g
Protein5.1g5.6g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice muffins. I like their fresh lemon taste

5 stars

Very nice muffins. I like their fresh lemon taste

Got guests for tea then buy these

5 stars

Yummy. Really good muffins

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Triple Chocolate Muffins 2 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Finest White Chocolate & Honeycomb Cookie 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Tesco Finest Triple Chocolate Shortbread 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Tesco Jam Doughnut 5 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here