Angel Delight Strawberry No Added Sugar 47G

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Dessert Mix with Sweetener
  • Join us on www.facebook.com/angeldelightdesserts
  • Mmmm... Delightful
  • Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness made with real fruit and all whipped up with fresh milk.
  • You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here (yayy!)
  • Made with real fruit
  • No artificial flavours or colours (yayy!)
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 47g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Strawberry Powder (2%), Milk Proteins, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Calcium Carbonate, Sweetener (Sucralose), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Whip up a delightful and fluffy Snazzy Strawberry flavour
  • Instants treat in only 5 minutes!
  • 1 Pour 300ml (approx 1/2 pint) of chilled fresh semi-skimmed or whole milk into a bowl.
  • 2 Add the Angel Delight and whisk until light and creamy.
  • 3 Leave to thicken for 5 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • UK - 0800 032 7111
  • ROI - 1800 932814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as prepared†Per portion (89g) as prepared†
Energy 440kJ/105kcal393kJ/94kcal
Fat 3.7g3.3g
(of which Saturates)2.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate 14.0g12.5g
(of which Sugars)7.4g6.6g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 3.8g3.4g
Salt 0.48g0.43g
†with semi-skimmed milk--
This pack contains 4 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

